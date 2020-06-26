WWE: Heartbroken Undertaker Fans! AJ Styles’ This HUGE Revelation Will Make You Jump With Joy

WWE fans were left heartbroken when Undertaker called it off during the last episode of his docu-series, The Last Ride. However, he didn’t fully deny the chances of returning back. He’s always been loyal to Vince McMahon and even at his 55, the veteran showed signs of returning to the ring, whenever the boss needs him.

Such loyalty towards the company is amongst the main reasons why fans respect Undertaker. Also, as earlier, several superstars have returned on special occasions, there are high chances that the phenom might appear in the ring, sooner or later. Now, WWE superstar AJ Styles too has addressed the deadman’s decision of not stepping inside the ring and it’s enough to spark excitement.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, AJ Styles stated that his Wrestlemania 36’s opponent might return to the ring. Yes, you read that right! If you don’t believe us, just go through his words. “There is still hope. The Undertaker is going to have one more match. You can’t blame him if he decides that this is it. I don’t know how he feels about it. I still have ideas of what we’d do in the ring,” Styles quoted.

He further added by quoting, “I’m going to save them [his ideas] if he ever wants us to have that opportunity together in the ring. It’s all up to Taker, but I’m holding onto those spots.”

Well, that’s truly a hint to take!

Meanwhile, AJ Styles locked horns with Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36 in a first-ever Boneyard Match. In the match, the phenom emerged victorious. The contest proved to be one of the highly acclaimed matches of recent times in WWE.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!