WWE Diva Toni Storm Is Taken, Confirms Relationship With NJPW Star Juice Robinson

It was last month when WWE diva Toni Storm teased her fans with an adorable picture featuring herself with NPJW (New Japan Pro-Wrestling) star Juice Robinson. Following which there were speculations among fans about the duo being in a relationship. Though Toni and Juice refused to comment on anything about the same.

However, after a two-week-long wait since Toni Storm posted a picture with Juice Robinson, the WWE Diva early today shared a few pictures. The photos that we are talking about have Toni in arms of Juice, as the duo happily posed for a series of pictures. As the old saying goes ‘Pictures speak louder than words’, fans of both the professional wrestlers left no stone unturned to pour in sweet and adorable messages in the comment section and wished them good luck for their relationship.

For the unversed, Toni Storm is a former WWE NXT UK Women’s champion. In WWE, she competed in the 2017 and 2018 Mae Young Classic tournaments, making it to the semi-finals in 2017 and winning the tournament at WWE Evolution in 2018.

Toni Storm also had made her appearance early this year in Royal Rumble and won the hearts of WWE Universe with her wrestling skills.

