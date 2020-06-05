Tom Hanks’ Net Worth Is So HUGE That ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough’ Even For Just Him

Tom Hanks isn’t just popular because he’s successful but also for his kindness. A while ago, the Forrest Gump actor along with wife, Rita Wilson was tested positive for coronavirus. The couple was in Australia and after taking medicines and immunity boosters for the required time, they got well and returned to Los Angeles.

Ever since then, Tom Hanks has been donating plasma for the patients who are still fighting battles against coronavirus. So, you see; that’s what makes him our all-time favourite actor.

The Academy-award winner actor, Tom Hanks started acting in the year 1980 with ‘He Knows You’re Alone’. And ever since his first film, there has been no turning back for the Big actor. Hanks rose to fame with the Forrest Gump which came in 1994 and rest is HISTORY. His hard work has always paid off not just in terms of how much his fans love him but also his bank balance. The net worth of the Cast Away actor will literally blow your mind!

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Forrest Gump actor’s is around $350 million which is approximately 2645 crores. Now, those are some huge numbers!

Hanks lives in LA with wife Rita and has four children. The Big actor loves luxury and why not, what are you gonna do with so much money if you can’t spend it on yourself, right? From big grandeur houses to world-class amenities, you’ll get it all at HANKS MANSIONS (and not just a mansion). The Forrest Gump actor has some real money-making investments in the real estate business.

Besides this, Tom has some crazy brand endorsements including Sony and Intel. And is a continuous donator to charities like American Red Cross, Celebrities Who Support American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) to name a few. He also actively participates in social causes like cancer, animals and abuse causes.

Hanks is one of the richest actors in the world, let alone his movie earnings can make him be on the top list. His character of Woody in Toy Story helped the movie cross 1 billion mark at the box-office. So, that’s that!

