WWE: Chris Jericho Sends A Heartfelt Message To Triple-H On Completing 25 Years In Wrestling

WWE legend Triple H has completed 25 years in the company and now WWE held a special celebration for him on Friday night smackdown. Many professional wrestlers around the world are coming forward to wish him. Surprisingly, Chris Jericho also came forward to wish The Game, despite the fact that Jericho is now a part of WWE’s biggest rival AEW (All Elite Wrestling).

The ex WWE star Chris Jericho sent out a heartfelt wish to Triple H. HHH and Y2J have faced each other in some epic matches and share great chemistry together. In his heartfelt message, Jericho even called Triple H, one of the greatest wrestlers to step in a wrestling ring.

Jericho posted a video on social media and said: “Times and circumstances might change, but one thing that never changes is the amazing chemistry that I had with Triple H,”. “I just want to wish him a happy 25th anniversary to one of the greatest to ever step inside of a wrestling ring, and a guy that I had just killer chemistry with. And every match we ever had together was great. So happy 25th anniversary. Lemmy would be very proud of you. And here’s to another 25 years of dominating the wrestling world as only The Game can do”.

Apart from managing things, Triple H has built a Hall Of Fame worthy wrestling career in WWE. He has won the 13 World Championships with 2 Royal Rumble wins.

The 25th-anniversary celebration episode for Triple H on Smackdown was filled with guests. WWE legend plus triple H’s best friend Shawn Michaels and the chairman Vince McMahon himself, appeared on the show to honor Triple H.

