Chris Evans is all set to thrill us with his new web series, Defending Jacob. The Avengers: Endgame actor plays the role of a lawyer in this crime drama. The initial reviews so far are good. The series also stars Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell in the lead roles.

Chris, who’s also one of the producers for Defending Jacob spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and spilled the beans of this new role.

“[Producing] almost feels like a natural step in the progression in a film career,” Chris tells The Hollywood Reporter. “If you’re afforded the opportunity to do that, you take it. Obviously I didn’t produce from the ground up. It was a project that came to me. So to be completely honest, my role as producer probably only would have been activated had there been a problem. You know, if all of a sudden we’re not gelling and we’re not communicating and we’re not getting the work done we want to get done, then you all of a sudden have to be a part of discussions. I never had to do that.”

The series is getting an amazing response from around the world and Chris’ character of a lawyer is so powerful that it’s difficult to not notice his charm in the series.

