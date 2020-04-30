After a successful Wrestlemania 36, WWE is all geared up for its next main event, Money In The Bank. Some interesting matchups have already been up on the match card and Braun Strowman v. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in amongst them. And just like every time, there’s an interesting piece of news coming in regarding the highly anticipated contest.

As per the reports flowing in, there’s a major spoiler about the contest between Braun Strowman and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Although it’s a rumour at first sight, who knows, it could just turn out to be true just like the rumours of Wrestlemania’s latest edition. It is being said that the whole storyline is designed to bring back Roman Reigns in the limelight.

As per the rumours, Wyatt is set to defeat Braun Strowman to win a blue belt, which will be later taken away by the big dog. The company is trying to build a storyline to spark a feud between Wyatt and Reigns, which will lead to a title match. It could be seen that WWE is trying its best to bring back their poster boy with a bang.

Well, it’s just a piece of rumour and let’s see how the result in the Money In The Bank unfolds!

Apparently, Roman Reigns was supposed to face Goldberg at Wrestlemania 36 but the former backed out due to some health concerns. He was replaced by ‘monster’ Braun Strowman, who ended up beating the veteran and captured the title.

