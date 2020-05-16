WWE: AJ Styles Credits THIS Superstar For His Rise!

The 42-year-old veteran, AJ Styles has touched new heights in WWE. He debuted as a surprise entrant in Royal Rumble 2016 and post then, never looked back. Recently, the phenomenal one wrestled against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 36 in the first-ever boneyard match. He must have felt blessed as none other than, the phenom himself praised his skills.

Till now, AJ Styles has been indulged in several feuds like with Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, John Cena and the most recent one being with The Undertaker. And each time, he has thoroughly entertained his fans. Being a renowned name, much before joining WWE, AJ was always a superstar in the making but now, he finally reveals, which feud made him the big gun in the company.

In the latest video of WWE exclusive, Break It Down, AJ Styles credits John Cena for making him the phenomenal one. He had his feud with John during 2016. He praises John by quoting, “Being in the same ring with him, made AJ Styles”.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, AJ Styles recently dropped signs of continuing the feud with The Undertaker. He quoted, “If there’s ever a chance to get my hands on The Undertaker, I will gladly take him out. No problem. I won’t say no problem, obviously, it’s a problem, but I’m looking forward to it.” He also questioned the boneyard match and disagreed with the fact he lost the match. He said, “There wasn’t a referee. Did I lose?” Styles said. “I don’t know. Maybe I got some dirt poured on me, but that doesn’t mean I lost.” He was talking on WWE’s The Bump

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!