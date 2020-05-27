John Cena Does It Again! Photoshops Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Face & Pastes It On THIS Former WWE Women’s Champion

John Cena is a man of mystery. From claiming to, “You Can’t See Me” to posting captionless and contextless Instagram posts, he loves to confuse his fans. Well, that works in his favour too as fans keep on talking about it while trying to find the meaning behind his posts.

Recently John Cena posted an interesting pic on Instagram in which we see former WWE Women’s Champion Beth Phoenix with her championship belt. But the interesting part here is that he has photoshopped the face of Joaquin Phoenix’s much-loved Joker avatar.

He has obviously not captioned the post and has left his fans confused all over again. However, the picture has the name of Joaquin Phoenix written over it.

A lot of users can’t stop posting laughter emojis and laughing out loud in the comments section and others are just wondering, what’s happening here! A user commented, “Your best work” and another commented, “

I thought I had the best wrestling meme page but Cena surpassed me😂😂😂😂”

A user went on to say, “Sometimes I can’t believe that this is really John Cena’s account,”. That’s not the end as a fan comment read as saying, “Nightmares will happen to me because of this.”

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in upcoming action extravaganza Fast & Furious 9. Earlier in an interview, John Cena said that he finds a lot of similarities between acting and wrestling.

In an interview to Collider, John spoke about his transition from wrestling to acting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It kind of mirrors the path that I was fortunate enough to take in WWE. I came from obscurity kind of like most all of us do. There are only a few WWE superstars that are chosen from the second they walk in as like, ‘Hey, we’re going to push this guy as a main event guy. This guy’s going to be a player.’

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!