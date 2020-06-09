Former WWE Star Pete Gas Undergoes Partial Knee Replacement

Pro-wrestling and injuries go hand in hand. Almost every pro-wrestler undergoes a career-threatening or minor injury at least once in a lifetime. We have seen several superstars regretting of making their career in the field due to concussions and injuries. One such star is former WWE wrestler Pete Gas who recently underwent a surgery.

Pete Gasparino aka Pete Gas is a former WWE wrestler. He is best known for his character as a member of The Mean Street Posse. He was a renowned name during the Attitude Era. After retiring from WWE in 2001, Pete appeared on RAW’s 15th Anniversary episode in 2007. After being released by WWE, he tried his hands in the independent circuit.

Just like every other passionate pro-wrestler, Pete suffered injuries in a heat. now, as per the report in PWInsider, the former The Mean Street Posse member underwent partial knee replacement surgery on 5th June. He is currently on physical therapy. We wish him luck for a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, WWE legend Kurt Angle spoke about his injuries on TKO With Carl Frampton. He was asked about some serious injuries and if he would reconsider returning to the ring. His answer took everyone by surprise.

Kurt said, “I don’t know. I’m hurting pretty badly, my knees, my back, my neck. Sometimes I think about would I go back? My quality of life right now sucks. So, I do have a lot of suffering. I had a painkiller addiction that I overcame about six years ago. Staying clean and struggling the way I have been, it’s very difficult.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!