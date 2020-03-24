WWE: The Undertaker & AJ Styles To Fight In THIS Match At Wrestlemania 36

With just a few days to go, WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 is pacing up all the buzz. Although the event will take place without the presence of a live audience, the company is making sure to keep the intrigue value intact for the matches. Speaking about the highly awaited matchup between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, there were lots of speculations about the stipulation, which have finally got a full stop.

During the latest episode of RAW, AJ Styles revealed the stipulation for the match. To everyone’s surprise, the contest between the two will be a Bone Yard match, of which hardly anyone has a clue. It will be first-ever such type of match in WWE and it is said that it is similar to Buried Alive match. The reports also state that the contest will take place in a cemetery.

Scary, isn’t it?

Wrestlemania 36 to take place on 4th and 5th April.

Meanwhile, Wrestlemania 36, which was supposed to take place only at the WWE performance centre, is now being split into different venues. Also, the most celebrated event might get shot on two nights. It is learnt that one of the multiple venues is Full Sail University, as the trucks and buses of the tour are currently present there. The company is making sure that not more than 50 people attend the event at any of the venues.

