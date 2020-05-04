WWE Star Drew McIntyre: “There’s No One Like Brock Lesnar In The World”

After gracing superstar John Cena as a poster boy for over a decade, WWE is pushing some new talents to take a lead. Roman Reigns is one such man who is being promoted as a main event performer and lately, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and others too are getting a much-deserved push. Out of all the rising stars, Drew McIntyre has managed to surprise every one of us with his version 2.0 gelled up with his ‘badass’ determination.

It all started in 2020 when Drew McIntyre pulled off a promising victory in the Royal Rumble match to headline the Wrestlemania 36 event. In the last month, he registered arguably the biggest win of his career at the biggest stage of WWE. He went onto defeat none other than, ‘the beast incarnate’ Brock Lesnar, for the championship. The dominating win over the unbeatable has surely started a new phase of his pro-wrestling career.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Drew spoke about his victory against Brock and put lights on different aspects of his career. He said, “Yeah beating Brock Lesnar is a huge deal. There is no athlete in the world like Brock Lesnar. He is just a freak of nature and a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, just because he felt like trying UFC not because he did it for his whole life. That’s how bad this guy is. If you beat Brock Lesnar then you are doing something right.”

“The fact that I beat Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania and that too in five minutes and pretty much owned him in the build-up feels absolutely incredible to me. That’s something I’ll never forget. Something that set the tone for my title reign. The fact that I beat Brock and Big Show back to back,” he further added.

