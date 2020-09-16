Taiwanese Actor Alien Huang Found Dead, He Was 36

The year 2020 is just getting worse as tragic news continues to come in. Yesterday, we learnt about the death of Japanese actress Sei Ashina and today, Taiwanese actor-singer Alien Huang has been discovered to be dead.

Huang was just 36 years of age. He was also a well-known entrepreneur. Huang’s body was found in his home situated in the Beitou district of Taipei, as per police. Even though the cause of death is unknown, several speculations are doing rounds.

Apple Daily Taiwan, Alien Huang’s body was found with only top and no underwear. There were also bloodstains on the floor. No drugs or alcohol was found in the house. Also, there were no signs of forced entry. It is being speculated that it’s the case of suicide.

Alien Huang was seen active on social media till 15th September as he posted some Instagram stories. Reportedly, Huang’s father discovered him lifeless at around 11 am today. His body was lying on the floor.

As soon as the news broke in, several celebs like singer-actor Lo and Raine Yang expressed their grief on social media.

May his soul rest in peace!

Meanwhile, yesterday Sei Ashina, known for her roles in television series, Kamen Rider Hibiki, and film Silk, was found dead in her Tokyo’s apartment. Tokyo police and the actress’ agency confirmed the death. She too was 36 years of age. Sie Ashina’s body was discovered by her brother as she stopped answering messages and phone calls made on 13th September. As of now, the reason for her death is said to be suicide.

(Note: If you suffering from a depressed state of mind, feel free to call on 99152987821 (iCall), +91 730 459 9836, +91 730 459 9837, and 1860 2662 345 (Vandrevala Foundation)

