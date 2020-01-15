World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda Sends Sankranti Wishes In A Shirtless Avatar

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, who is one of the most happening and most sought out after actors in the Telugu film industry, also happens to be one of the most talked-about actors among cine-goers. The makers of Vijay’s upcoming release World Famous Lover unveiled a brand new poster of the film today on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Vijay shared the poster with his fans and followers along with Sankranti wishes.The actor’s tweet read: “Happy Sankranthi Wishing you all happiness, prosperity and sending you lots of love. Also, Just one more month to this film.”

Talking about the poster, the young actor can be seen posing shirtless with grown chest hair and heavy beard. If seen closely one also gets to see the dashing actor with his leading ladies in their happier times in the backdrop of the poster.

Happy Sankranthi 😁

Wishing you all happiness, prosperity and sending you lots of love. Also, Just one more month to this film.#WorldFamousLover #WFL pic.twitter.com/4PbcmSyRxc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 15, 2020

Talking about World Famous Lover, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is an anthology romantic drama that has the Arjun Reddy star opposite Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead.

So far the posters and teaser of the film have been well appreciated by Vijay fans and cinema lovers. World Famous Lover is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav, and it is been bankrolled under Creative Commercials. The music for the romantic drama is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

