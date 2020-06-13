What! Kamal Haasan Penned Script Of The Iconic ‘Thevar Magan’ In Just 7 Days, Deets Inside

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan in his career spanning close to six decades, time and again with his performance and versatility has only impressed and garnered love from fans all across. The actor without a doubt is a blessing for the Indian film industry, and also for movie lovers. ‘Ulaganayagan’ as he is fondly known among his fans and admirers, is one of those very few performers who ever hesitate in choosing hatke characters. The best examples being his previous releases like Hey Ram, Vishawaroopam, Indian, and many others.

Kamal Hassan yesterday went live on social media to interact with musical maestro AR Rahman. As both the legends discussed movies, music, their respectice careers, and everything that mattered them.

During their interaction, Kamal Haasan made a shocking revealment which not many are well aware of. As per a report from timesofindiacom, the legendary actor was quoted saying that he penned the script of his 1992 released superhit Tamil drama Thevar Magan in just 7 days.

As per the same report, Kamal Haasan stated that he was challenged by one of his friends to to finish the script as fast as possible, or else the latter would walk out of the project. The actor also mentioned that it’s not an easy task to write a script, as it comes with tremendous pressure which only a few can handle. As there are times where some scripts may take months or even years to be penned.

For those unversed, Thevar Magan was one of the biggest hits of 1992 in Kollywood. The film had legendary south actor Sivaji Ganeshan with Kamal Haasan in lead. The film bagged not 1 or 2, but 5 prestigious National awards under Best feature film in Tamil, Best Supporting actress (Revathi), Best Playback female singer (the legendary S.Janaki), best audiography (N.Pandu Rangan) and special jury award -Actor (Sivaji Ganeshan).

Thevar Magan was helmed by filmmaker Bharathan.

