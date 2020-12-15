VJ Chitra’s untimely demise came as a shock to the whole nation. As per the reports, a case was filed against Chitra’s husband Hemanth under section 306, abetment to suicide. On Monday night, the Nazarathpettai police arrested Hemanth. He was produced before Poonamallee court and lodged in the Ponneri jail. Read the article to know more.

The television actress committed suicide on 9th of December in a private hotel near EVP film city, Chennai. The police have been investigating on the case ever since as Chitra’s mother Vijaya alleged that her daughter wouldn’t have hanged herself and demanded a fair probe.

As per a report published in Times Of India, police had conducted their investigation from various angles with VJ Chitra’s husband, Hemanth, the hotel staff, Chithra’s family members, Chithra’s co-stars, friends and others. It’s been said that the police have been investigating Hemanth over the past six days on a continuous basis because he was staying with the late actress during the few days before she died by suicide.

Hemanth had visited VJ Chitra’s shoot sets as well. Reportedly both were going through some differences over a few intimate scenes in the shooting of the ongoing shows and had a quarrel. According to the autopsy report, there were indications of death by suicide.

Speaking about her death, Chithra had wrapped up a shoot at EVP Film City on Tuesday around 2:30 am. She then returned to the hotel where she was staying with her fiance Hemanth in Chennai. In his statement, Hemanth claimed that the actress informed him she was going for a bath. When she didn’t come out for a long time and neither respond to the knocking on the door, Hemanth said her called the hotel staff to open the door with a duplicate key. Upon opening the door, they reportedly found Chitra was hanging from the ceiling fan.

