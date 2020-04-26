Vijay Deverakonda Donates 1.30 Crores For Those In Need Amid Health Crisis & Has 2 Announcements To Make, WATCH

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has been making news not just for his films, but also for his recent support and gratitude for Hyderabad police for their tireless work and contribution towards society in these tough times. The actor was constantly trolled by twitteraties for not contributing towards Coronarelief funds to help those in need at such a tough time.

The Arjun Reddy star this morning took to his Twitter handle to announce that he has contributed 1.30 crores to help those going who have been affected the worse due to global pandemic.

Along with the Tweet and note, Vijay also shared a video where he pointed out two important announcements.

Vijay’s note read, “None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30cr fund to help as many as we can immediately. All we need is some Love, Kindness and support and I am Sending you all, my love and strength ❤️”

The actor in the video stated that he has picked up two issues i.e Immediate Requirements and Future Requirements.

On the work front, Vijay who was last seen in World Famous Lover, will next be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagganadh’s action drama which has been tentatively titled as #VD10 aka #Fighter. The film has Ananya Panday as the leading lady.

The first schedule of the film wrapped up in Mumbai in February and the second will kick start post lockdown.

#VD10 will also be Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan India release as it will release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada languages.

