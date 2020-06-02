Southern star Trisha Krishnan has discovered a quirky way for home workout of biceps and triceps.

In a video she posted on Instagram Stories, Trisha plays with her dog Zorro using a toy rope. The clip shows Trisha holding the toy, while her dog is seen pulling it.

She wrote: “Home workout for triceps and biceps.”

The actress then cuddles her furry friend.

She captioned the video: “Bestest quarantine partner.”

Recently, Trisha had shared a picture of homemade pav bhaji amid lockdown.

The actress took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of the yummy dish and wrote: “Homemade pav bhaji”.

On the acting front, Trisha currently has multiple projects lined up. She will be seen in “Ponniyin Selvan”, “Raangi”, “Sugar” and “Ram”.

Ponniyin Selvan helmed by the maverick filmmaker Mani Ratnam, is the most anticipated projects in Trisha Krishnan’s line up. The film that stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead is a period drama adapted from a book.

Also starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Vikram,the film was progressing as per the schedule but the pandemic brought everything to a halt. Now according to reports the next schedule of the film will be shot in a single go.

