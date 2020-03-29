Trisha Hangs Out With Buddies Rana Daggubati & Allu Arjun Via Video Call While Practising Social Distancing

Following the crisis that the world is going through these days, people across the globe including celebrities are practicing self-isolation by staying at home and also by following Social distancing. It was yesterday when actress Trisha took to her Instagram to share a screenshot on her status. The screenshot has Trisha along with Tollywood heartthrobs Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun.

With nothing much to do at home, celebs are making sure to connect and spend a great time with their friends from the film industry via video call. Trisha along with the screenshot from the video call had a caption that read, “With these cracks keepin me company @ranadaggubati @bunnyboyprivate”

On the work front, the talented actress who was last seen on the big screen early last year in Rajinikanth starrer Petta has been quite busy from the past number of months following the shoot of her Malayalam venture Ram.

The shooting of Ram which has Mohanlal in lead has been put on halt following the pandemic.

Trisha was also in news all across a few days back following her walk out from Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The actress walked out of Koratala Siva’s social actioner following some creative differences between her and the makers.

Following her walkout from the project, the makers of Acharya have roped in Kajala Aggarwal as the leading lady for Acharya.

