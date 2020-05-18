Mollywood heartthrob Nivin Pauly had a special treat for his fans on Sunday amid lockdown. The Malayalam star took to his Twitter handle to share the second poster from his much anticipated, Thuramukham.

Nivin Pauly along with the poster also had a tweet that read, “Here’s the second look poster my film #Thuramukham directed by #RajeevRavi @Indrajith_S* Smoking is injurious to health”

Talking about the poster, Nivin Pauly in his character Moidu looks super intense. The actor can be seen sporting rugged look with a grown beard, sporting a wicked smile with a lit cigarette in his mouth.

Thuramukham is a period drama that is based on the famous protests against the ‘Chappa’ system that was practised in the Cochin Harbour during the 1950s. The despicable Chappa system means copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. It resulted in police firing the three labourers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries.

The Nivin Pauly starrer also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan, Poornima Indrajith along with others in key roles.

The film is been helmed by Rajeev Rai, and it is been bankrolled by Sukumar Thekkepatt under Mini studios banner.

Music for Thuramukam is been composed by Krishna Kumar aka ‘K’.

