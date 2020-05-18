Young filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream project and the much-anticipated Master with Thalapathy Vijay in lead has been making headlines ever since its inception. The action thriller which happens to be one of the biggest releases of the year in Kollywood was originally slated to release on 9th April. But following the lockdown the release date of Master has been postponed.

After taking required permissions from Tamil Nadu government, Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team have resumed the post productional works of Master. The director recently took to his Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture along with a caption that read, ” Go ahead, make my day ✌🏻#MASTER #POSTPRODUCTION”

Talking about the film, Master has Thalapathy Vijay as a college professor. The action thriller has Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist and actress Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Music for Master is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. So far the music album of the film released in March has been well accepted by the audience.

Master will be a pan India release that will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil languages. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is been bankrolled by Xavier Britto.

