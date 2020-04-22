Thala Ajith’s Billa 2 Co-Star Theepetti Ganesan Struggling To Educate His Children Amid Crisis, Raghava Lawrence Comes To Rescue

Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith who apart from acting, is also known for down to earth and helping nature. He has never shied away from lending a helping hand to those in need without publicizing it. Recently, Thala Ajith’s Billa 2 co-star Karthik aka Theepetti Ganesan’s heart touching video went viral on Twitter.

The 1 minute 37 seconds video has Theepetti Ganesan explaining the financial crisis that he has been going through from past many weeks amid lockdown, which has made it quite difficult to meet his daily needs and the difficulties that he has been facing to educate his children due to lack of funds. The actor is seen requesting for help from Thala Ajith with a hope that someone from the superstar’s team notices the video and shares it with the Valimai actor.

The video went in notice of choreographer turned filmmaker Raghava Lawrence, who too apart from his profession is known for his charity works and helping those in need.

The filmmaker shared the video on his Twitter handle with a message that though, Thala Ajith is not on social media, if this video reaches out to him, he will undoubtedly come to help.

Raghava’s tweet read, “Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind-hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children with education. Please share your contact details.”

Hai brother just now my friend shared this video, I will share this video with Ajith sir manager. If it reaches to Ajith sir he will definitely help. He is very kind hearted person. I will also do my part to help your children for education. Please share your contact details. https://t.co/vmQ9qadHQr — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2020

On the work front, Thala Ajith has been busy with H.Vinoth’s Valimai which is currently put on halt amid lockdown. Whereas, Raghava Lawrence is helming Bollywood project Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar in lead.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!