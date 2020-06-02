Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and versatile actor Biju Menon starrer Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum has been making noise for all the right reasons. It was only last week when Bollywood heartthrob John Abraham announced that his production house will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit.

Now as per the latest reports, Ayyappanum Koshiyum will also be getting a Tamil remake, and the lead characters will be played by none other than Tamil superstar Suriya and his brother Karthi.

Reportedly, the rights of Tamil remake of the film has been obtained by S Kathiresan. He has earlier bankrolled hit ventures like Dhanush’s Aadukalam and Siddharth starrer Jigarthanda.

However, an official confirmation regarding whether or not Suriya and Karthi will be playing the lead roles in Tamil remake of the Malayalam hit is yet to be confirmed.

Suriya and Karthi were last seen together in 2018 released Kadaikutty Singam, the film was led by the latter and the former had a small cameo.

Talking about Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the original was helmed by filmmaker Sachy. The revenge drama revolved around an ego clash between Koshy Kurien (Prithviraj Sukumaran), an influential and wealthy ex-Havildar, and Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon), a Sub-inspector.

The Prithviraj & Biju Menon starrer was bankrolled by Ranjith and PM Sasidaran. The music for Ayyappanum Koshiyum is been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

