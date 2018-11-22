SS Rajamouli Trumps Shankar’s 2.0 Technology? Uses 4D, 120 Camera Setup For Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s RRR

Prominent name in Telugu movie industry, SS Rajamouli, is well known for his high budget movies. He became renowned due to his work like Magadheera, Eega (Makkhi in Hindi) and especially after Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Known for implementing high-grade technology, the director has taken the game to the next level with upcoming RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which is said to be even greater than Shankar’s 2.0.

The regular shoot of RRR has been already started with a fight scene between the lead actors and as per a report in Tollywood.net, director Rajamouli has been using 4D technology in the fight scene. It is said that technology is far greater than Shankar’s 2.0. A 120 camera set-up will be used to choreograph that fight scene. The face and other parameters of the actors will be captured with the use of 4D technology.

There are also rumors that Rajamouli is planning to bring Singham actor Ajay Devgn on the board for RRR.

RRR was officially launched on November 11 and the opening ceremony was presided over by megastar Chiranjeevi, veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati among others.

Said to be made on a humongous budget of 300 crores, the film is tipped to feature Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as brothers.

In a media interaction earlier this year, producer DVV Danayya confirmed the budget.

“The pre-production work has already begun. The art department has commenced work on erecting sets where the crucial portion of the film will be shot. The estimated budget of the film will be 300 crores,” he said, adding the film will be a visual treat.