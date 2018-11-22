Box Office Predictions Of Sunny Deol’s Bhaiaji Superhit!

Last week it was Mohalla Assi, this week it is Bhaiaji Superhit – Sunny Deol is seeing back to back releases in consecutive weeks and both these films went on floors more than five years ago.

There is a huge difference though in the approach towards these release. Mohalla Assi clearly looked like a dated film and was not even supported by adequate marketing and promotion. On the other hand, Bhaiaji Superhit has at least made attempts to be noted. There have been multiple promos cut, songs have been unveiled too and there is some bit of awareness that has been created. Not that this has resulted in huge hype or buzz. However it is at least not coming unannounced, something that was the case with Mohalla Assi.

Bhaiaji Superhit is primarily an action comedy and target audience is the one that has enjoyed Golmaal series. As a matter of fact the film was launched too at the time when this genre was well established. Moreover, other than Sunny Deol the cast is interesting in the form of Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade, two key members of Golmaal franchise. Then of course there are leading ladies like Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel who may not be prominent today but at least have a face value.

It would all eventually boil down to word of mouth though since one can’t expect a major opening on Friday itself. It was recently seen that even an established franchise like Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se opened around 1.75 crore mark. Now Bhaiaji Superhit too is expected to open around the same lines and then expect a turnaround over the weekend. Since 2.0 arrives on Thursday itself, this Neeraj Pathak directed film primarily has 6 days to make moolah.