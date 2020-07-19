Kollywood superstar Suriya and Mollywood heartthrob Fahadh Faasil coming together is no less than a dream for their fans. Suriya and Fahadh are well known across the nation for their acting versatility and portrayal of varied characters on big screens. Now there are possibilities that the duo may soon be making their OTT debut with filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s web series.

Yes, you read that right. There are possibilities that one may get to see the duo in a web series that will be bankrolled by Mani Ratnam.

As per various reports, the web series has been titled as Navarasa. It will be having nine stories which will be helmed by nine different filmmakers.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, apart from Suriya, and Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and also few other popular names from down south have been approached for the project.

As per the same portal, the project will also mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth, who will direct one episode each apart from Sudha Kongara, Jayendra, Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren, and KV Anand among others.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

Talking about Suriya, the Tamil star who was last seen in Kaappaan, has a big release under his belt in the form of Soorarai Pottru. Whereas Fahadh Fasil will next be seen in Malayalam political drama, Malik.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is currently busy with his much in talks Ponniyin Selvan which has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram along with others. The film is currently put on halt due to pandemic.

