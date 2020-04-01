Following the global crisis, celebs from all across India from different regions and film industries have been doing their best by providing help to those in need financially. It was only recently when Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan donated a sum of 10 Lakhs to daily wage workers from South India film fraternity.

The Tamil actor who was last seen in the super-hero venture, Hero, has donated yet another 25 Lakhs amid Coronavirus Pandemic. As per a report from Galatta.com, the Namma Vettu Pillai actor has contributed 25 lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Kollywood biggies like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Karthi among others too have lent their support to daily wage workers in Tamil Nadu amidst the global crisis.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan has two films in his kitty in the form of Doctor and Ayalaan.

Talking about Doctor, the film went on floors in December, and it is being helmed by filmmaker Nelson. The film has Telugu actress Priyanka Arul Mohan of Gang Leader fame, in lead opposite Sivakartikeyan.

Music for the action-comedy venture is being composed by musical genius Anirudh Ravichander.

Doctor is being co-produced by Kalai Arasu of KJR studios and Sivakarthikeyan’s home production Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

About Ayalaan, the science fiction fantasy film is helmed by R.Ravikumar. The Sivakarthikeyan starrer has actress Rakul Preet Singh as its leading lady.

The Tamil venture also has Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu in key roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!