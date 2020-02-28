Hats Off! Shruti Haasan Admits Undergoing Plastic Surgery: “Not Ashamed To Admit…”

We love how women of the Industry have been coming forward to open up about things they were bound to hide once upon a time. The beauties are now unapologetic, be it Deepika Padukone or the latest one being Shruti Haasan. The actress has openly admitted to undergoing plastic surgery and here’s all you need to know about it.

Shruti took to her Instagram to make a big revelation. She shared a collage consisting of two pictures, one before and another after the treatment. For once and all, the beauty is shutting down the trolls and being unapologetic about the decisions she had made for herself.

The Krack actress penned a long post that began as, “So …. I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey.”

Haasan ended her post with a powerful message that read, “No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool. I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it? No – it’s just how I choose to live. The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning every day to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)”

All power to Shruti Haasan! We wish more celebrities come forward to make such revelations and normalize such changes, which is much required in today’s time.

