Javed Akhtar Receives Backlash Over His Latest Tweet On CAA Defending ‘Muslim’ AAP Councilor

The anti-CAA protests are back, and this time it’s leading to the country getting burned. Turmoil is being witnessed in the capital city witnessing numerous deaths. Many celebrities including Swara Bhasker, Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have previously raised their voice against the bill, but it is Javed Akhtar’s recent tweet on Delhi Police that’s grabbing all the eyeballs.

It all happened after IB Officer Akita Sharma’s unfortunate demise and his family members accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain of being involved in it. Later, the Delhi Police sealed the accuser’s house and factory. Javed Akhtar took to Twitter and shared that so many people may be involved but just because his name is that of a Muslim, ‘Tahir’, Delhi Police is making him face the wrath of it.

“So many killed, so many injured, so many house burned, so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner . Incidentally his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police,” wrote the renowned lyricist.

Many Twitterati soon stormed the comment section with hatred and backlash.

A user even went onto tag Delhi Police asking for the removal of Javed’s blue tick on the social media platform. “@DelhiPolice kindly review the timeline of Mr Javed Akhtar. He has instigated people in each tweet since last many months. @TwitterSupport kindly review the blue tick of this gentleman. He is normally fuelled up & is always full of anger & hatred against people,” he wrote.

Another wrote, “You did not show sympathy for anyone, just you came to defend Tahir, it shows how much poison is filled inside you.”

“Hats off to your consistent tweets pulling down the central government. Hats off to your son who has no idea about CAA and yet he is protesting against it,” a user wrote.

Another asked, “Javed Saab Are you defending Tahir”

Say something about your consistency to support terrorists, Tukde tukde gang and rioters, which is giving you consistent money.

