The dubbed Hindi version of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun’s “Sarrainodu” has crossed 300 million views on YouTube, setting a record.

As per the reports, this Allu starter (Hindi dubbed version) becomes the first Indian film to reach 300 Million+ views on YouTube India.

Sarrainodu is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The 2016 release also features Srikanth, Aadhi Pinisetty, Catherine Tresa, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Allu Arjun’s fans are elated with the record. made by Sarrainodu. They have started the hashtag #Sarrainodu300MillionViews on Twitter. Even when the film released, people were all praises for it.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller movie “Pushpa”, written and directed by Sukumar. The forthcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Well, that’s a great news for the actor and all his fans.

