Sarileru Neekevvaru Twitter Review: Fans Can’t Stop Raving About Mahesh Babu’s Performance

Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru released with great expectations today and seems like it’s keeping the promise. Mahesh Babu’s fans are going frenzy over the release of the film and even morning shows were houseful. #SarileruNeekevvaru has been trending on Twitter since morning and fans are loving Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh’s on-screen chemistry.

Mahesh was last seen in Maharshi opposite Pooja Hegde and Bharat Ane Nenu opposite Kiara Advani; both the films were a huge hit and very well received by the audiences. Mahesh’s fans are hailing for his performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru and tweeting about the same. In the film, Mahesh Babu will be seen as an army officer, Ajay Krishna who is deployed to Kurnool on a mission.

One user tweeted, “Mind block maatram super double time repeat chesaru Steps maatram superr #SarileruNeekkevvaru #shekharmaster @ThisIsDSP anna thx for the song @iamRashmika starting jump wow over all movie acting super and naturally @AnilRavipudi anna neku #SarileruNeekevvaru BBKB”. Another user tweeted, “Good first half with excellent interval block and decent second half. Mahesh in mind block song Dookudu Mahesh is back! Blockbuster #SarileruNeekkevvaru”

The film also stars Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. While promoting the film, the makers have promised that the film will show Mahesh Babu in various shades.

