Sarileru Neekevvaru: The Much Awaited Trailer Of Mahesh Babu’s Sankranthi Release To Be Out Tonight

This Sunday is turning out to quite special for Mahesh Babu fans. Early today fans had exciting news from their favourite star. As Mahesh informed that Sarileru Neekevvaru director Anil Ravipundi has been blessed with a baby. Now, in the evening there will be a pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad which will have Mahesh along with Megastar Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

The pre-release event will be aired on the film’s production channels on Youtube. Following which tonight the much-awaited trailer of the film for which Mahesh fans and cinema-goers have been waiting will be unveiled.

Mahesh Babu’s team announced the news with a brand new poster from the film along with the realse time on it: Super fans get ready for the blast of a show 🎇 🔥💥 #SarileruNeekevvaruTrailer 🎞releasing today at 9:09 PM

So far the songs, teaser and posters have been well appreciated by the audience.

With Sarileru Neekevvaru cine-goers will get to see the pair of Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna for the first time on big screens.

The action drama has Mahesh as Arya Krishna a Major in Indian Army. Veteran actor Prakash Raj in the film will be seen as the lead antagonist.

The Mahesh Babu starrer also has veteran actress Vijayashanti in the pivotal role along with Satyadev, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad, Sachin Khedekar and others.

The film is been jointly bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G Mahesh babu Entertainment PVT Ltd.

Sarileru Nekevvaru is a Sankranthi release that will hit big screens on 11th January world wide.

