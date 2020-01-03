Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu’s Action Drama Passed With U/A Certificate By CBFC

With less than 10 days left, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s directorial Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is inching closer to its release date. The action entertainer which also has gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna in lead is one of the biggest releases this year in Tollywood.

The latest news related to the film is that the film has completed its censor formalities. The action drama has been passed with a U/A certificate by the CBFC. Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram account to announce the news.

Namrata wrote: “@mbofficialteam ・・・ It’s U/A for #SarileruNeekevvaru ❤ A Perfect Entertainer is all set for Grand World Wide Release🔥 Experience #SuperStarSankranthi Only In Theatres 😎 Super⭐@urstrulyMahesh”

Post garnering overwhelming response for the film’s teaser and songs, the makers and the star cast of the Sarileru Neekevvaru are all busy these days with the film’s promotions. The pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru will take place this coming Sunday at Hyderabad, and Megastar Chiranjeevi will be gracing the event as chief guest.

Apart from Mahesh and Rashmika, Sarileru Neekevvaru also has Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh among others in pivotal roles.

The music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been bankrolled by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under Ak Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment PVT Ltd.

The Mahesh Babu starrer is a Sankranthi release that is slated to hit big screens on 11th January.

