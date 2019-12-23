Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem Song: Shankar Mahadevan Evokes Patriotism With His Soulful Voice In This Mahesh Babu Starrer

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is making the right noise for the right reasons. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Post garnering overwhelming response for the first three songs, the makers this evening unveiled the fourth track from the film. The song that we are talking about happens to be the title track which has been named Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem.

The song evokes patriotism as it makes one realise all the tough situations that our soldiers go through and the sacrifices they make by risking their lives to keep us safe and sound.

Mahesh Babu shared the song on his Twitter with a tweet that read: “Here’s the anthem of Sarileru Neekevvaru a personal favourite & closest to my heart… @ThisIsDSP at his best”

The song is been sung by Shankar Mahadevan and the music for the track is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

Talking about the film, it was only early last week when the team Sarileru Neekevvaru wrapped the shoot of the film.

The film has Mahesh Babu as an army major, Ajay Krishna. The Mahesh Babu starrer has Rashmika Mandanna as the film’s leading lady.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi, and it is slated to hit release on 11th January 2020.

