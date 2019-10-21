Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi who was last seen on big screen early this month in Magnum opus film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming Tamil action venture Sangathamizan.

As the Makal Selavan aka Vijay Sethupathi starrer has finally got its release date. The makers this evening took on twitter to announce the release of the film along with a brand new poster. As they tweeted: “#SangaThamizhan நவம்பர் 15 முதல் உலகமெங்கும் (Worldwide from 15th November) #SangaThamizhanfromNov15 A @LIBRAProduc release”

The Vijay starrer has actresses Nivetha Pethuraj and Raashi Khanna as its leading ladies. The action venture also has Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana along with Nassar, Soorie, Ananya in a pivotal role.

The makers had earlier planned to release the film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali along with Thaaalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil and Karthi starrer Kaithi. But then they decided to move out from the Diwali scenario as they will be left with no option but to share screens with the other two releases. Hence, they have now zeroed in for the film’s release post-Diwali to avoid tough competition.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is been helmed by Vijay Chander and it is been produced by Bharathi Reddy.

