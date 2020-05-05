RRR: Release Date Of Ram Charan, Jr.NTR’s Period Actioner Postponed To July 2021?

Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s dream project RRR has been in news ever since its inception in 2018. The film which happens to be in one of the biggest upcoming releases in the Indian film industry is put on halt following the current lockdown due to COVID-19. Though 80% of the shoot of RRR has been completed, but following the heavy post-production work, the film has been taking too much time.

As per a report from cinemaexpress.com, a source close to the film stated that it seems unlikely for the film to resume its shooting at least till the month of August following the global pandemic. The makers are yet to shoot important portions of RRR with Alia Bhatt. Apart from that, the post productional works are sure to take a lot of time because of CGI and VFX works required in crucial sequences. Thus the possibility of RRR’s release in January 2021 seems a bit difficult, and so there are chances that the film may be pushed to July next year.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same from the makers is still awaited.

So far the title motion poster and Ram Charan’s character poster from RRR has been well-liked and appreciated by the audience.

Apart from Ram Charan, Jr.NTR and Alia Bhatt, RRR also has Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn in a key role.

RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!