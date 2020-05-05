Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who was last seen on the big screen in World Famous Lover, apart from his films have also been in news from the past couple of weeks for his donations for those in need amid the global pandemic. Vijay Deverakonda yesterday took to his twitter handle to share a note along with a link of his youtube channel where he expressed how disappointed he is these days.

The reason being fake reports about his donation for global pandemic being spread by some gossip sites all across the internet.

It was last evening when the actor expressed his disappointment and slammed gossip sites for spreading fake news on his contribution to help fight against coronavirus and mainly the ‘Middle-Class Fund’ set up by his foundation.

Vijay Deverakonda description of his video also had a message that read, “When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF 😀🤘🏼 Over and out.”

Vijay Deverakonda’s idol and Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter handle to showcase his support for the Arjun Reddy actor.

Mahesh Babu Penned a note that read, “It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for.

And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck.

I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal.

I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively.

#KillFakeNews

#KillGossipWebsites”

