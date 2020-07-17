RRR: Dialogue Writer Of The SS Rajamouli Directorial Has THIS Interesting Revelation About Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s Characters From The Film

It won’t be wrong to say that the wait for SS Rajamouli’s RRR seems never-ending. The film that went on floors in the later part of 2018 has been in headlines since then. The magnum opus with Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead is one of the most awaited films in the Indian film industry.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan in the film will be seen playing Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Both the actors have a strong role in the film, but cine-goers have been keen to know which among the two is far superior and has more screen time in RRR.

As per a report from Times Of India, in an interview with an entertainment portal, RRR’s dialogue writer stated Rajamouli has brilliantly balanced both the lead characters in the narrative. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will have equal prominence and screentime in the period actioner. He also expressed his confidence that the film will certainly go beyond all the existing expectations upon release.

RRR is currently put on a halt due to the global pandemic. 80% shoot of the film has been completed. The film is been made with a budget close to 400 crores. The period actioner also has Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

RRR is a multi-lingual film with a pan India release. The film will be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

