South heartthrob Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had internet on storm last week, as fans and followers of the Baahubali actor flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. It was early last week when Rana took to his Instagram handle to announce that he is no longer a bachelor, as he has found his soulmate in Miheeka, an interior designer by profession.

Today, Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle to share a couple of cute and adorable pictures with fiance Miheeka Bajaj from their roka ceremony.

In the above pictures, one gets to see the adorable jodi of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj with hearty smiles, as the duo can be seen enjoying each other’s company. Rana can be seen looking dapper in a traditional south Indian attire in a white shirt teamed with a dhoti. Miheeka looks her gorgeous best in a beautiful saree.

Reportedly, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka had a Roka yesterday at former’s grand father’s memorial in Ramanaidu studios with only close family members of both sides in attendance amid lockdown.

For those unversed, Rana Daggubati’s ladylove Miheeka Bajaj completed her diploma in interior design from Rachna Sansad in Mumbai and she has done her MA at the Chelsea University of Art and Design, London. She is an interior designer by profession and entrepreneur of Hyderabad based event management company Dew Drop Design Studio.

