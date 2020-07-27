Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Getting Married Soon? Know All About The Wedding Date!

Rana Daggubati recently proposed to his lady love, Miheeka Bajaj. Their engagement came as a surprise, but fans were more than happy for the adorable couple.

Now, many rumors are floating around which says that the couple may get officially hitched on August 8! And even Rana Daggubati confirmed the same in a media podcast. If it is to be believed, even the ‘Lagna Patrikalu’ ceremony has been completed.

Rana’s fiancée, Miheeka Bajaj, recently posted her bridal footwear on her social media account. Along with that, she also shared some pictures in a beautiful lehenga. Well, all this hints that the wedding will soon take place.

The Times of India quoted Rana Daggubati on his upcoming wedding, “I think I am growing up and it’s time to get married. She’s lovely, and we make a great pair. We draw positive energy from one another. I am getting married on August 8. On the personal front, it’s been the best time of my life, getting married to Miheeka. It’s been pretty awesome”.

Miheeka Bajaj is an interior designer by profession. She also owns an event management company.

Actor Rana Daggubati was last seen in Housefull 4 in 2019. He is best known for his role as Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s famous film ‘Baahubali’.

He has also signed a mythological movie ‘Hiranyakashyapa’. The movie will be directed by Gunasekhar. Daggubati will be essaying the main role of Hiranyakashipu in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!