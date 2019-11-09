Ram Charan To Be Chief Guest At The Launch Of Ashok Galla’s Debut Film

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla is soon to make his big filmy debut with a Telugu romantic venture. The youngster’s debut film will be helmed by Telugu filmmaker Sriram Adittya.

The latest news related to Ashok is, at the muhurat launch of the film, the event will be graced by none other than RRR star Ram Charan.

As per reports, Ram shares a great bond with Ashok and his dad, politician Jayadev Galla, and thus he will grace the event as chief guest.

Talking about Ashok’s debut film, the youngster the romantic venture will be seen opposite gorgeous Niddhi Agerwal.

The yet to be titled film will be produced by Ashok’s mom and Mahesh Babu’s sister, Padamavathi Galla under Amar Raja Media & Entertainment banner.

The music for the romantic drama will be composed by Ghibran.

Talking about Ram Charan, the actor is all busy with the shooting of S.S Rajamouli’s much anticipated RRR. The film also stars Jr.NTR in the lead role along with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and Hindi star Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

“RRR” will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“RRR” will release worldwide on July 30, 2020, in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D. Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

