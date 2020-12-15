Amazon Original Movie Maara to premiere globally on January 8 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars superstar R. Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead alongside Sshivada, Mouli, Alexander Babu, M.S.Bhaskar, Guru Somasundaram, Kishore and Abirami in pivotal roles.

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the romance musical takes us on a beautiful journey with Paaru who sees a fairy tale she heard from a stranger as a child painted across the walls of a coastal town, she goes in search of the man who painted it—Maara.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video shares, “We are maddy in love with this fairy tale already!” Well, who wouldn’t be maddy in love when R. Madhavan is in it?

Meet #MaaraOnPrime, January 8, 2021!

@ActorMadhavan @ShraddhaSrinath @SshivadaOffcl @dhilip2488 @DesiboboPrateek @ShrutiNallappa @pramodfilmsnew @thinkmusicindia @thespcinemas @APIfilms @GhibranOfficial”

The film’s music is composed by Ghibran, cinematography by Karthik Muthukumar and Dinesh Krishnan, and edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan. Well, recently R. Madhavan stirred up social media platforms with one picture of him spreading like a wildfire. The pic which has become a topic of discussion amongst netizens is the one which suggests that he is playing the role of Padma Vibhushan industrialist and philanthropist, Ratan Tata.

But, unfortunately, there is no truth to this news. Anyway, rejoice as you can now witness him in Maara.

