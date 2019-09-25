Prabhas Starrer Jaan To Have Jagapathi Babu As Antagonist?

Post-release of Saaho, South heartthrob Prabhas has kept himself busy with preparations for his role in his next which has been tentatively titled Jaan. The makers of Prabhas starrer were on the lookout for a suitable actor to play a negative character in the period love story.

Reportedly, the makers of Jaan have approached veteran actor Jagapathi Babu to play the role of the antagonist in the multilingual.

If reports are to be believed, the senior actor has liked the role, but he is yet to give his confirmation following his busy schedule.

Talking about Jaan, the Prabhas starrer is a romantic love story set in Europe in 1970’s era. The film has gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde opposite Saaho actor in lead.

The Prabhas starrer will be a multilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Jaan is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and it is produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

Speaking about Jagapathi Babu, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Oh! Baby will next be seen in the much in talks and one of the most awaited releases of the year, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The magnum opus has Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Kiccha Sudeep, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty with others .

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is been directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Ram Charan.

So far the trailer, teaser, motion posters, and title song has been well received by the audience.

The magnum opus will hit big screen on 2nd October in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!