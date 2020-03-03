Pon Magal Vandhal: Jyothika As A Lawyer Looks Enthralling In Her Next Thriller

Versatile actress Jyothika who was last seen on the big screen in Tamil action thriller Thambi with Kaithi star Karthi is gearing up with her next which has been titled, Pon Magal Vandhal. The first look poster of the talented actress from the crime thriller was unveiled yesterday by her husband and Kollywood superstar Suriya.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Suriya along with the first look poster of Jyothika from Pon Magal Vandhal, the actor had a tweet that read: “A film very special to Jo and us!!”

Talking about the poster, Jyothika looks intriguing as a lawyer sporting intense look.

More about Pon Magal Vandhal, the Jyothika starrer also has Pratap Pothen, Parthiepan, Baghyaraj, and Pandiarajan in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is been composed by Govind Vasantha.

The Jyothika starrer is been helmed by debutant director JJ Fredrick.

Pon Magal Vandhal is bankrolled by 2D Entertainment PVT LTD and Sakthi Film Factory.

The crime thriller is slated to hit big screens later this month on 27th March.

Apart from Pon Magal Vandhal, Jyothika also has yet another release, a yet to be titled rural drama which has Samuthirakani and Kalaiyarasan among others in key roles.

The yet to be titled Tamil venture is being helmed by director Saravanan.

