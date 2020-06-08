Penguin Teaser: Keerthy Suresh’s Psychological Thriller Promises To Be Spooky & Intense

The leading ladies of the Indian film industry – Samantha Akkineni, Taapsee Pannu, Trisha, and Manju Warrier, together, released the teaser of the Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited film – Penguin today.

Scheduled for its exclusive world premiere on the 19th June on Amazon Prime Video, this psychological thriller follows a mother’s physical and emotional journey to save her child.

Talking about the teaser, the 1-minute 32-second video has Keerthy Suresh as a mother to a child aged between 4-5 who one day goes missing. The actress is on a hunt along with the locals to find her son in forest and lakes. Following which she can be seen in state of shock and broken with tears rolling down her eyes when she comes across what seems to be a dress of her child. The teaser ends with a masked person seated in the middle of a forest next to a statue busy chopping on what seems to be a body with an axe.

Wow!!! Keerthi that's amazing! Can't wait to watch the film! Cheers to the whole team! @KeerthyOfficial https://t.co/2xTWZ6o6nV — Manju Warrier (@ManjuWarrier4) June 8, 2020

A Karthik Subbaraj, Stone Bench Films, and Passion Studios production, the film’s poster has already struck a chord with the audience.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer is the second Tamil venture, after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal, to release directly on OTT.

Join Keerthy Suresh as she takes up a physically demanding journey for her child exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on *19th June in Tamil, Telegu,with dubs in Malayalam.*

