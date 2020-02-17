Padavettu: Manju Warrier Joins The Star Cast Of Nivin Pauly’s Action Drama

Mollywood actress Manju Warrier who was last seen in Malayalam thriller Prathi Poovankozhi last year has her kitty full of multiple films. The actress who has two huge releases this year in the form of Marakar Arabikalinte Simham with Mohanlal and The Priest with Mammootty has recently signed yet another biggie in the form of Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu.

The versatile actress who is quite active on social media took to her Instagram handle to announce the news as she shared a picture with Nivin Pauly and actor-producer Sunny Wayne with a caption that read: “Thank you @nivinpaulyactor @sunnywayn for making me a part of #padavettu. So excited to be part of this sure-shot blockbuster!”

More about Padavettu, the Nivin Pauly starrer is an action drama which is being helmed by debutante filmmaker Liju Krishna. The Nivin Pauly starrer is bankrolled by Sunny Wayne under his banner Sunny Wayne’s Production house.

Padavettu also has gorgeous Kollywood actress Aditi Balan in a key role. With Padavettu, Aditi will be making her grand debut in the Malayalam film industry.

The music for Padavettu is being composed by Govind Vasantha.

The Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to hit big screens later this year.

