One: Mammootty Nails It As A Politician In Brand New Poster From His Next Political Drama

Filmmaker Santosh Viswanath’s upcoming political drama One featuring Mollywood megastar Mammootty has been in talks for quite some time. The film has The Great Father actor portraying the role of Kerala Chief Minister.

The legendary actor who is quite active on Instagram yesterday evening shared his first look poster from the film.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One must say that the actor looks no less than a real politician in the first look poster. The megastar who is known to go skin deep into the characters which he portrays on big screens has nailed his look as Kerala Chief Minister.

Mammootty in the first look poster can be seen donned in white khadi shirt teamed with white dhoti, glasses, wristwatch, and black shoes. The actor is seen seated majestically in his chair.

More about the film, the star cast of One also comprises talented actors like Balachandra Menon, Gayathri Arun, Salim Kumar, Nimisha Sajayan along with the others in pivotal roles.

The Mammootty starrer has been bankrolled by Ichais Production house. The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The release date of the Mammootty starrer is yet to be finalized.

Apart from One, Mammootty also has two other big films slated for release in the form of M.Padmakumar’s period action venture Mamangam and Ajai Vasudev’s action drama Shylock.

The actor in the M.Padmakumar’s directorial (Mamangam) will be seen playing a warrior in the 17th Century based period action drama.

The film will hit the big screen on 12th December in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

Talking about his film Shylock, Mammooty in the action drama will be seen playing the role of a ruthless money lender with grey shades.

Shylock is a bilingual film which will hit big screens in Malayalam and Tamil languages on occasion of Christmas.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!