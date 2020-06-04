Nayanthara To Tie Knot With Filmmaker Beau Vignesh Shivan At A Temple?

‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara and her filmmaker beau Vignesh Shivan never miss a chance to make heads turn with their amazing chemistry. The couple that has been dating for over four years is without a doubt one of the most beautiful adorable couples down south.

The latest buzz related to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan that has been doing rounds is about the couple planning to tie a knot in a low key ceremony at a temple. The very news has been trending all over the internet since last evening.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the couple.

It was on the occasion of Mother’s day last month when Vignesh Shivan had a ‘special’ message for Nayanthara, which had all eyes on it. As the filmmaker shared an adorable picture of the actress with a kid along with a caption that read, ” Happy Mother’s Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children ..”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was during the shoot of 2015 released Tamil flick Naanum Rowdy Dhaan directed by Vignesh and led by Nayanthara, the couple fell in love and they have been going strong in their relationship from the past four years.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!