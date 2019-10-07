Nayanthara Reveals The REASON On Why She Opts To Stay Away From Promotions Of Her Films

Diana Kurian aka Nayanthara who made her acting debut back in 2003 has come a long way in her career. Nayanthara who also is one of the highest-paid actresses down south manages to stay in news following both her personal and professional lives.

The actress who prefers to stay away from her film’s promotions recently in an interview to a leading magazine opened up on why she maintains a distance from the same.

As the Lady superstar in an interview with Vogue India said, “I am a private person and I am not comfortable in the crowds. I was misquoted several times. My job is just to act and a film should speak, not the promotions.”

The actress was recently in news all over following her absence from promotions of her latest release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and also for missing the audio launch of her upcoming Tamil Release Bigil.

Talking about her last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the actress’s character of Siddhama has been very much liked by the audience all across. The actress in the film was seen opposite megastar Chiranjeevi in lead.

About her upcoming release Bigil, Nayanthara in the Tami venture will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in lead. The film revolves around the backdrop of women’s football team.

Bigil has been directed by Atlee Kumar and is produced by Kalpppathi S. Aghoram under AGS Entertainment production company.

The Nayanthara starrer is slated to hit the big screen on 27th October on occasion of Diwali.

