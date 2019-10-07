War: Tiger Shroff Has The Cutest Reply To A 4-Year-Old Fan Who’s Upset About Him Fighting Hrithik Roshan

The just-released War has completed its first week in the theatres and still has a firm hold as the film enters its second week. The stars of War – Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are enjoying the blockbuster success as well. But the action-filled clash between Hrithik and Tiger did not go well with a 4-year-old fan of Tiger’s.

It all started when the father of the 4-year-old Navya tweeted to Tiger saying that his daughter was pretty upset about the fight. He wrote, “Watched #War with a very very big fan of @iTIGERSHROFF, my 4y old daughter(Navya). she was to c u fight with @iHrithik @iTIGERSHROFF u r her inspiration for doing Gymnastic. She has been behind me that she wants to meet u but just a ‘HI’ will make her super happy”

Watched #War with a very very big fan of @iTIGERSHROFF, my 4y old daughter(Navya). she was 😟 to c u fight with @iHrithik@iTIGERSHROFF u r her inspiration for doing Gymnastic🤸‍♀️ She has been behind me that she wants to meet u😍😕 but just a 'HI' will make her super happy🙏 pic.twitter.com/CWONqUYk0r — Himanshu Chauhan (@longterm_greedy) October 5, 2019

While this was cute enough, Tiger won everyone’s heart with his reply. He replied by saying, “Hi navya! Don’t be sad I’m ok now! Would love to meet her soon sir.”

Hi navya! Dont be sad im ok now! Would love to meet her soon sir https://t.co/oHvA4iIvrZ — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 6, 2019

The father, Himanshu Chauhan, then replied and said, “OMG.. thank you sir Navya is in her gymnastic class will let her know once she is out.. she will go crazy after hearing this from you.” He even attached a cute video of Navya thanking him for the reply.

OMG.. thank you sir 😍🤗🙏 Navya is in her gymnastic class will let her know once she is out.. she will go crazy after hearing this from you ❤️😻💃 — Himanshu Chauhan (@longterm_greedy) October 6, 2019

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Anupriya Goenka and Ashutosh Rana, War has collected close to Rs 130 crore at the box office in just 4 days of its release. The movie is all set to end its 5 days extended opening weekend on a glorious note earning more than Rs 160 crore.

