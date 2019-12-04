Nani’s Next Titled ‘Tuck Jagadish’, Check Out The Cool Poster

Tollywood heartthrob Nani has so far had a good 2019. The actor had two releases this year in the form of sports drama Jersey and action-comedy Gang Leader. The actor who will soon be kick-starting his next project yesterday unveiled his film’s title and poster.

The actor took to his Twitter account and shared the title poster of the film along with the tweet that read: #Nani26 is #TuckJagadish BOXOFFICE 2020

The Nani starrer has actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the film’s leading ladies.

Tuck Jagadish will be co-produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Paddi.

The music for the Telugu venture will be composed by S.Thaman.

Tuck Jagadish is slated to go on floors early next year and it is expected to release in summer 2020.

It is for their second time where the director-actor duo of Shiva and Nani have teamed up for a film. Prior to Tuck Jagadish, they had teamed up for 2017 release Ninnu Kori.

Apart from Tuck Jagadish, Nani also has yet another big project under his belt in the form of Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s ‘V’.

The action thriller has the actor performing some high octane action sequences.

‘V’ also has Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Sudheer Babu in major roles.

The action-thriller is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara production house, and the music for the film is composed by Bollywood music sensation Amit Trivedi.

‘V’ will hit big screens on 25th March 2020.

